Whitchurch Alport boss Luke Goddard wants to help new signing Jud Ellis fulfil potential

Ellis, who played on loan at Whitchurch two seasons ago, was released by the New Bucks Head club at the end of last season and Alport boss Luke Goddard moved in swiftly to bring him back to Yockings Park.

Goddard revealed that Whitchurch landed Ellis' signature ahead of stiff competition – including Hednesford Town of two divisions above – and insisted the north Shropshire side are determined to put him 'back on the map'.

Alport finished 14 in the North West Counties Premier Division last term and the boss reckons that signing Ellis, as well as retaining last season's squad, will help push his side to the higher reaches of the division.

"Jud Ellis is someone we have always kept in contact with as he came here briefly for a few games in 2017/18 when with Market Drayton," said Goddard.

"I have tried signing him permanently since then but last year he took the great opportunity at Telford United. I know they were impressed by him and got a taste of first-team action in between numerous loan spells.

"After his release, I thought I’d just ask the question as to what he was doing this time. He had a really good offer at Hednesford Town two leagues above us but after speaking to myself here, he soon agreed it was the right thing to do and join our project here at Yockings Park."

Goddard has backed former Market Drayton Town man Ellis to become a fans' favourite at Whitchurch and wants to help unlock the midfielder's potential.

"We all know Jud has the ability to play a lot higher, what I want to do is give him that belief and confidence back," added the boss.

"(We want to) put Jud Ellis back on the map, enjoying his football. After that we can see where both he and our club are at.

"I hope he can push on again and we are just delighted to have him here full time. He will become a huge favourite with our supporters and if we can get him on form then we have a player that can help push this football club towards the top end of the North West Counties League."

Alport have also retained the services of key midfielder Sean Griffiths, who is the club's vice-captain.

While forward Aaron Jones has also put pen to paper on a third season at Yockings Park.

Last season's top scorer Alex Hughes, midfielder Dan Skelton and 19-year-old full-back Ben Chilcott are also back on board.

Goddard's men welcome National League North outfit Altrincham for a pre-season friendly tomorrow (3pm).

Ticket prices are £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and under-16s go in free.