Training to begin early at Market Drayton Town

Manager Steve McCormick, assistant Nick Roberts and coach John Timmis met this week to draw up a broad plan of action.

But while the details are undecided, their target is well defined by McCormick who says: “We want to introduce what I can only describe as a mix-and-match summer keep fit regime for footballers.

“Clearly it’s initially aimed at our own lads. We’ve a big season coming up and we want to start it with everyone as fit as possible.

“But at this stage, we’re very keen next week’s get-together will be to welcome all-comers to the club and see how it goes.

“We want to stress that we’ll be prepared to adapt and adjust. As I said, it’s very much a mix-and-match approach.

“Anyone who has ambitions in the game especially if they are local, will be particularly welcome because that’s what the club’s about.”

McCormick’s predecessor, Martyn ‘Slap’ Davies, officially signed off by presiding over Town’s annual players’ presentations evening.

What could have been a sad occasion was made happy largely by ‘Slap’ himself, hosting the evening with a barrage of jokes, anecdotes and stories highlighting his 20 years with Town as player, coach and manager. Club chairman Mick Murphy presented a special award to Davies, praising his hard work.

Award winners

Manager’s Player: Andy Hartlebury; Players’ Player: Dan Beddows; Committee Player: Glynn Coney; Top Goalscorer: Charlie Knowles; Goal Of The Season: Ryan McLean.

He recalled the outstanding players he had played alongside or managed and paid tribute to former Town managers Simon Line and Jimmy Mullen for their help and advice before announcing the awards.

The coming season would mark a decade at Step Four on the football pyramid. “That’s a truly remarkable achievement for a club like ours,” he said.

The previous evening, Murphy had been given another vote of confidence by the club’s annual general meeting. Darren Beech was also re-elected as club secretary and John Kirkham was as treasurer

The first of Town’s pre-season games has already been announced as 1874 Norwich at Greenfields on July 6 and Murphy hopes to have wrapped up a package of six to deliver on Friday.