Haughmond promotion confirmed

The Mond – who suffered relegation to the West Midlands League Premier Division 12 months ago – are back at the first time of asking after finishing second in the table.

They have had an agonising wait for the Football Association committee to confirm that was enough, but received news of their promotion at the weekend.

“It was a long month, but ultimately it was worth it. We are delighted – it’s more than we could ever hope for,” said manager Dan Williams. “It was going to be difficult after being relegated last season – Promotion wasn’t something we really talked about at the start of last season, more just to regroup, but we had the best record in the league the last three of four months.”

And Williams reserved extra praise for Haughmond chairman Stuart Williams, as well as the players.

“This is definitely deserved for the people behind the scenes, mainly Stuart Williams the chairman,” said Mond’s manager. “We let him down last year with relegation – this promotion is for him.”

Speaking about the players, boss Williams added: “The lads have been superb all season. We probably have the smallest squad in the league, but they never let me down.

“They were there week in, week out and that’s why we ultimately got promoted.”

Haughmond went into the final day of the season hoping to pip Tividale to the West Midlands Premier crown – and automatic promotion.

However, a shock 5-1 defeat to Dudley Town left them concerned they would miss out all together.

“The way we finished, we thought perhaps we were going to miss out because of that final game,” said Williams.

However, Mond have now been confirmed as one of the best runners-up in the sixth tier of non-league football, meaning they were able to go up – and Williams is hoping to stay there.

“We are under no illusions, it’s going to be very, very difficult,” he said. “There’s not one game you look at and think ‘There’s three points’. The pressure will be on.”

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Town have been moved to the Northern League South East Division for next season.