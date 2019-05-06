Martyn Davies: Right time to leave Market Drayton Town

Davies stepped down after Friday night’s defeat to Whitchurch Alport in the final of the Huddersfield Cup.

Drayton had led three times but Alport came back each time before going on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Davies said: “It is the end of a very long era for me as I’ve decided now is the right time to step aside at Market Drayton.

“Win or lose my mind was made up and it’s now my turn to spend time with my family and relax, watch games and get my head straight again.”

Davies returned for his second spell in charge of Drayton in December 2017, just two months after he was controversially sacked.

During his short time away from Greenfields he had a spell assisting Alport manager Luke Goddard.

Drayton finished 16th out of 20 teams in the Evo-Stik West in 2018/19.