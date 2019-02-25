Two-goal Harry is talk of Town

Two excellent second half goals from TNS scholar Harry Bower secured the spoils as Town moved up to sixth in the table - just three points off second spot and 10 adrift of high flying Rylands.

But it was a testing day for the Oswestry side who lost keeper Louie Mackin through concussion after just five minutes, with Owen Lloyd proving to be an able deputy.

And the hosts were then reduced to 10 men midway through the half when top scorer Dave Howarth was harshly shown a red card for a high foot on the opposing keeper.

Despite the setbacks, Town showed the mettle, with TNS boss Scott Ruscoe making his mark in midfield after helping out Matt Burton's injury-hit side.

Ruscoe set up the first goal for Bower seven minutes into the second with the youngster neatly dinking the ball over the keeper.

And Bower, who has just returned from England College duty in Italy, sealed the points with his second goal nine minutes from time courtesy of a terrific solo effort.

ST MARTINS were 1-0 winners at relegation-haunted Ellesmere Rangers thanks to Callum Graybrook's strike nine minutes before half time.

Both sides had early chances, with Tom Ash firing over for the visitors, while Rangers struck the post at the other end.

The Saints again threatened when Shawn Melusi launched a fine run before setting up Brendon Price whose shot flew just wide.

Their efforts eventually paid off when taking the lead in the 36th minute courtesy of Graybrook who found the net following good work by Melusi.

Although they had their chances in the second half, one goal was to prove enough for the Saints who are now up to ninth, while Ellesmere are eight points adrift in the basement places.

It's a big week for St Martins who take on Shawbury United in the quarter-finals of the Shropshire Challenge Cup at Park Hall on Tuesday night (7.45).