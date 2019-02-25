Six of best for Haughmond on derby day

Charlie Musselwhite returned after suspension but Carl Rogers Steve Hole and Dave Howells were still unavailable.

Dan Williams the Haughmond manager was desperate to maintain focus and not allow the local rivalry to distract from the need for the three points to maintain the pressure at the top of the table.

Shawbury set themselves up to frustrate their visitors and for 25minutes the plan worked well with the home side looking the more lively of the two teams until Joe Parry decided to take things into his own hands and opened the scoring with a solo effort.

That lead was extended by a cool as you like finish by 17 years old Adam Knott to open his Haughmond goal scoring account with a lob over the advancing keeper.

Right on half time Christian Oldham made it 3-0 with a bullet header to maintain his run of scoring every time he has played this season.

3-0 at half time and it seemed a case of damage limitation for the home side but that said they could not prevent Scott Ryan scoring a second half hat trick and in doing so took his season tally to 21 goals so far.

An too comfortable 6-0 win in the end for the visitors but they know that their next two games are season defining with Wolves Casuals and Malvern Town both visiting the Sports Village in March but before that Dan Williams side travel to Shifnal to play them in the County Cup quarter final on Tuesday night.