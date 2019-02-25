Four managers in charge of AFC

Stanton, together with his assistant Dominic Heath, resigned last week with the Shropshire side placed 10th in the West Midlands Premier Division.

But the club has moved swiftly to replace the duo with an internal management committee having been formed to take charge of first-team affairs until the end of the season.

Steve Groom, Dean Yeates, Kris Wood and Jason Pike have now taken over with the quartet keen to continue on together next season.

The four men were in charge on Saturday as Bridgnorth played out a 0-0 draw with Wem, a match that saw half a dozen youngsters promoted into the first-team.

And Groom, who was reserve team manager and is also club secretary, said the quartet will now carry on until the end of the campaign.

“We have decided to go with a management team of four,” he said.

“Myself and Dean were reserve team managers and have stepped up and Kris and Jason have joined us in the committee. Jason will continue playing so it will be me, Dean and Kris in the dugout.

“We will continue until the end of the season and we will then sit down with the board to see if what we’ve done is what they want.”

Groom was pleased with his team’s performance against Wem, albeit disappointed they did not take one of a host of chances created.

“We had good possession and created chances we just couldn’t take one,” he continued.

“We had lost several players following the departures of Adrian and Dominic.

“But we promoted around half a dozen youngsters from the reserve team and everyone one of them stepped up.

“That is what we want the football club to be about, we want it to be a team for local lads.”