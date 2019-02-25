Drayton hail Friday experiment big hit

His plea comes in the wake of a successful experiment at Greenfields last week, when switching Town’s home derby against Kidsgrove attracted almost double their average attendance.

A total of 220 paid to watch a feisty, entertaining 1-1 draw, prompting club chairman Mike Murphy, who triggered the change, to describe it as “A great success; a super night for everyone.”

And yesterday Davies added to the acclaim, saying: “The gate was probably more than we would have got for a Saturday fixture and certainly far higher than we’d expect for our normal midweek evening of Tuesday.

“I think it's something we should at least try again and then, assuming that confirms Friday’s successful pilot, perhaps begin to push long term.

“ A lot of non-League clubs are being badly hit by falling attendances. For a club like ours, operating on a tight budget, being allowed to stage just three Friday-night fixtures could probably pay our playing expenses for whole month.

“The professional game has changed and developed tremendously in recent years to cater for supporters’ changing lifestyles – this could be an equally big step forward for non-League football.”

Players of both clubs reacted enthusiastically to the occasion, committing to a high tempo, action packed and fiercely competitive derby.

Spearheaded by the formidable Chris Buorys, Kidsgrove’s strength in the air gave them a slight edge in the first half but Drayton battled through well and, by way of contrast, took a well deserved 68th minute lead with a superb flying header of their own from Daniel Beddows.

After more scares and spills at either end, Kidsgrove struck back from a crowded goalmouth. Will Saxton was credited with the final touch as the ball ballooned out of a fierce 80th minute scrummage just beyond the reach of unlucky emergency keeper, Matthew Ballard.

The final 10 minutes raced by at an increasingly frantic pace that kept referee Tom Bowkett fully occupied but produced some great moments, the best being an extraordinary burst forward by Beddows which left the Kidsgrove post shuddering with what would have been a truly sensational last minutes winner.

**Town visit relegation zone Kendal Town on Saturday bidding to extend the 14 points lead they have on them. The remainder of March looks tough – Town are away to title chasers Runcorn Linnets on the 9th, host league leaders Atherton Colliery on the 16th, have a derby at Leek Town on the 23rd and are home to Clitheroe on the 30th.