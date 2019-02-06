Menu

Advertising

Haughmond win in derby

Non league | Published:

Haughmond continued their impressive form with a 8-0 victory over Shawbury United in the West Midlands Premier Division.

Haughmond win in derby

Joe Parry got the ball rolling with a header after six minutes and Steve Hole doubled the advantage two minutes later after a fumble by the visiting keeper.

Both sides had a man sent off for an off-the-ball incident before Hole added his second on 39 minutes.

Scott Ryan netted a fourth four minutes after the break.

Christian Thomas (2), Matt Fletcher and an own goal completed the rout.

Non league

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News