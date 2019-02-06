Advertising
Haughmond win in derby
Haughmond continued their impressive form with a 8-0 victory over Shawbury United in the West Midlands Premier Division.
Joe Parry got the ball rolling with a header after six minutes and Steve Hole doubled the advantage two minutes later after a fumble by the visiting keeper.
Both sides had a man sent off for an off-the-ball incident before Hole added his second on 39 minutes.
Scott Ryan netted a fourth four minutes after the break.
Christian Thomas (2), Matt Fletcher and an own goal completed the rout.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment