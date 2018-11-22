Market Drayton Town ace Paul McMullen injured in garden accident

The club captain, whose fearsome aerial strength has been key to so many Town successes down the years, was laid low by a simple stick which struck and badly damaged an eye.

He had to have emergency treatment amid fears the injury could carry a career threatening prospect of permanent loss of at least some vision.

McMullen was immediately ruled out of Saturday’s game at Radcliffe, which Town lost 2-1, and is extremely doubtful for the upcoming Greenfields conflict with Skelmersdale.

“Apparently it was the sort of garden accident anyone might have had and at the time it all looked really nasty,” said Town manager Martyn Davies.

“They were very worried the retina had been damaged and Vesty (McMullen’s nickname) had to have specialist treatment and stay in a dark room for some time.

“He’s out now and about now, sporting a huge black eye patch and, being the sort of guy he is, still hasn’t ruled himself out for Saturday’s game.

“I’m going along with him at the moment but I really don’t think there’s much chance and we’re certainly not going to let him risk further problems.”