Wellington Amateurs complete comeback on an emotional day

A little more than 24 hours after the Ams had announced stalwart Gregory’s death, a minute’s silence was impeccably observed and a back-and-forth encounter ensued – the home side winning 5-3.

Gregory had been involved with the club since 1962 – overseeing their move to School Grove, now known as Fortis Stadium for sponsorship purposes – and was honoured at Buckingham Palace for his contribution to grassroots football.

“Dave was Mr Football – football through and through,” said Ams boss Lee Mitchell.

“He would have wanted us to play. I have to say, Willenhall were brilliant with the minute’s silence and Newport Town held one as well, as did AFC Bridgnorth – that just shows the man he was.

“He did so much for local football.

“We started off pretty slow. I think the emotion of the day caught up with the lads.

“We found ourselves 3-1 down but managed it to get it to 3-3 going into half-time and could have ended up with more than five.

“It was an emotional day but I think those that came enjoyed the game.”

Mark Perry (two), Steve Faux, Tom Worthington and Matt Elsmore got the goals for Mitchell’s men.

The win puts the Ams 13th out of the West Midlands League Division One’s 17 teams, after five games.

None of the division’s three other sides from the county won. Allscott were beaten 3-2 by Gornal Athletic, Newport Town lost 2-1 to Droitwich Spa and Telford Juniors drew 2-2 with Tipton Town.

Up in the Premier, Shifnal Town enjoyed a 3-0 success against Smethwick Rangers at The Acoustafoam Stadium.

Shifnal never looked back after taking the lead just 30 seconds into the clash – Kyle Montague capitalising on a goalkeeping error.

Another piece of sloppy defending from Rangers allowed the hosts to double their advantage before the break. This time, Adrian Jones was the beneficiary.

Shifnal wrapped up the scoring three minutes into stoppage time, when Todd Brindle tackled a defender before passing to fellow substitute Ryan Mountford and the youngster beautifully curled the ball home.

AFC Bridgnorth drew 1-1 with Malvern Town at Crown Meadow.

Shawbury United put up a fight but ended up losing 5-3 to pace-setters Black Country Rangers.

Wem Town are in high spirits after a 6-3 victory over Pegasus Juniors.

Church Stretton had the standout result in Division Two, thumping AFC Bridgnorth Development 10-0.

Ludlow beat Tipton Town Reserves 6-3 and Rock Rovers were 3-0 winners against Wolverhampton United.