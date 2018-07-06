Haughmond hoping for win to set up FA Cup tie against county rivals

The draw for the first stage of the competition was made on Friday, with the clash against Sporting at Shrewsbury Sports Village and the rest of the round's ties set to to take place on Saturday, August 11.

Prize money has been doubled across all rounds from last year, with extra preliminary round winners receiving £2,250 and losers £750.

Draws for the preliminary round of the FA Cup, extra preliminary round of the FA Trophy, and first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Vase have also been made.

Our teams' ties can be found below:

FA Cup extra preliminary round (Saturday, August 11): Stourport Swifts v Shawbury United, Coventry Sphinx v Whitchurch Alport, Haughmond v Wolverhampton Sporting, Ellesmere Rangers v Leicester Road.

FA Cup preliminary round (Saturday, August 25): Stourport Swifts or Shawbury United v Sporting Khalsa or Tividale, Walsall Wood or Worcester City v Coventry Sphinx or Whitchurch Alport, Highgate United or AFC Wulfrunians v Ellesmere Rangers or Leicester Road, Haughmond or Wolverhampton Sporting v Market Drayton Town.

FA Trophy extra preliminary round (Saturday, September 29): Loughborough Dynamo v Market Drayton Town.

FA Vase first qualifying round (Saturday, September 1): Abbey Hulton United v Whitchurch Alport, AFC Bridgnorth v Wolverhampton Casuals, Ellesmere Rangers v Birstall United Social, Dudley Sports v Shawbury United, Wellington v St Martins, Dudley Sports v Shawbury United, Heath Hayes v Shifnal Town, Haughmond v Saffron Dynamo.

FA Vase second qualifying round (Saturday, September 15): Dudley Sports or Shawbury United v Pershore Town or Hanley Town, Abbey Hulton United or Whitchurch Alport v Shepshed Dynamo, Ellesmere Rangers or Birstall United Social v Heather St Johns or Rocester, Wellington Amateurs v Racing Club Warwick or Pegasus Juniors, Cadbury Athletic v Wem Town, Haughmond or Saffron Dynamo v Heath Hayes or Shifnal Town, AFC Bridgnorth or Wolverhampton Casuals v Romulus, AFC Wulfrunians v Wellington or St Martins.