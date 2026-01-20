Leon Bailey set for loan recall as Aston Villa close in on Tammy Abraham return

As reported by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bailey is expected to return to England after his injury-ridden stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

Bailey has made just seven appearances in Serie A, amassing just 181 minutes of action in the league.

The Jamaican international last featured in a 3-2 home defeat against Torino in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on January 13.

Bailey's recall comes after Donyell Malen joined Roma on loan with an option buy last week and scored on his debut in a 2-0 win at Torino on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands that Abraham is on the verge of returning to Villa Park.

Abraham joined Besiktas on loan from Roma last summer and it has been reported that a clause has been triggered to make the move permanent for £11.3million.

Villa are closing in on a deal for Abraham with the player believed to be keen on a move back to Villa Park.

The Englishman has netted 13 times in 25 matches for Besitkas this term and started in their 1-0 win over Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig last night.

The 28-year-old won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs during his loan spell at Villa in 2018-19.

In total, Abraham scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for the club across all competitions.