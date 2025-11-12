Black Country duo told to fight it out to land role as England creator-in-chief

The two Black Country-born prodigies, who were best friends coming through the England youth age groups together, are now going head-to-head for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s senior England side.

The Three Lions boss said while he believed the two could conceivably play together for England, they would have to battle it out for the same spot.

Real Madrid’s Bellingham, who came through the Birmingham City academy, has been brought back into the squad after being stood down for the previous international fixtures last month. Meanwhile, Rogers, who came through the youth system at Albion, impressed in England’s recent run-outs.

And Halesowen’s Villa playmaker Rogers may have the edge over his Stourbridge-born pal for the home game against Serbia on Thursday night.

Asked if the pair could play in the same side together, Tuchel replied: "I don't know. I guess so, but not both playing in the same position.

"Rather than finding positions for my best players just so that I can have them on the field, I prefer to put everyone in their best positions and have some competition."

The German added: "There is competition at the moment between the two of them. They are friends so it can also be friendly competition. It doesn't always have to be a case of being enemies or hating each other.

"Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and maybe now isn't the right moment to change our structure."

Tuchel overlooked Bellingham last month, despite returning from the shoulder surgery that kept him out in September, with this the first time they have worked together since the manager apologised for saying his mother found some of Bellingham's on-field behaviour "repulsive".

"He deserves to be back, good to have him back, good atmosphere in the last two days," the England boss said.

"Everyone is happy to be in camp. It's competitive, the mood is light. Everyone is happy to be in camp and the attitude and energy on the training pitches is where we want it to be."

Tuchel added that the love of representing England is "precious" and "the absolute key" as World Cup preparations continue a year after Harry Kane questioned some players' commitment.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up have secured their place at next year's tournament with two games to spare, but there is unlikely to be any let-up in against Serbia, or the trip to Albania which follows.

The World Cup qualification double-header comes a year after England captain Kane suggested some players had forgotten the importance of representing their country following a spate of withdrawals.

Their successes under former boss Gareth Southgate had been built on a sense of togetherness and that culture is being cultivated again by Tuchel.

"What we are trying is to build is a strong bond, to build an energy, to build a group, to build a team, to build a brotherhood that everyone wants to join," he said.

Asked how precious it was to retain that feeling, Tuchel said: "Very precious. It's the key. It's the absolute key for me, before tactics, before personnel and whatever.

"That is the key – everyone loves to be in camp, loves to play for England and enjoys it."