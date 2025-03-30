FA Cup hero Marcus Rashford sends warning to Aston Villa rivals

The loan star’s first goals for the club helped Unai Emery’s team claim a 3-0 win at Preston to set-up a showdown with Crystal Palace at Wembley next month.

Rashford struck twice in the space of five second half minutes before Jacob Ramsey netted to kill off the tie.

The goals were Rashford’s first since scoring for Manchester United against Everton on December 1 and the 27-year-old believes he is still to hit top form for Villa.

He told the BBC: "It's a great feeling, I feel like I've been getting fitter and playing better football since I've been here. It's always nice for a forward to get a goal so hopefully, it continues.

"We have to take it one game at a time and give it 100 per cent on the pitch and see where it takes us. We're very ambitious.

"Step by step. I think I can still get fitter. I missed a lot of football before joining up with them. My body feels good and I'm enjoying my football for now."

Rashford slotted home Lucas Digne’s 58th minute cross and then netted from the penalty spot after Morgan Rogers had been brought down by Andrew Hughes.

Emery praised Rashford’s contribution but agreed with the England international’s assessment there are still improvements to be made.

Villa have an option to buy Rashford for £40million in the summer but Emery said it was too soon to talk about his future.

“We can’t waste time speaking about it,” he said.

“Firstly his commitment to work, to adapt quick is very important and he is doing that.

“Then it is to feel comfortable, playing at his best level, there is still work to get it but today he took one step forward in terms of feeling comfortable and scoring goals.

“He has been progressively getting better but today was one step forward in his adaptation and helping us.”

Emery continued: “He is playing in the idea and the plan we did with him.

“He played more as a winger and today we decided to use him as a striker, to try and get from him his quality and his power, feeling confident.

“The second half he scored goals and was feeling better. But the process we have with him is not changing. There is still work to do and adaptation to do. But today was a step forward.

“He came here not training consistently or feeling his best. Playing with the national team helped him and today was confirmation of his progress.”