Aston Villa and Birmingham City fans spotted at WWE 'every week' - leaving fans flabbergasted
Two lads brandishing rival West Midlands football teams shirts have been in the crowds of WWE 'every week' - leaving fans baffled.
The duo, which have gained the attention of social media users, have often been seen ringside on Netflix's streams of the iconic wrestling matches - which air on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
On Monday night (March 24), one of the lads was spotted sporting a Birmingham City shirt in the front row of Glasgow's RAW show.
He was joined by another bloke, donning an Aston Villa shirt, as John Cena and Cody Rhodes opened the show with their ongoing 'fued'.