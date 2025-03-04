Champions League: Club Brugge 1 Aston Villa 3 - Report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On the same ground he suffered the most embarrassing moment of his career just four months previously, the defender set up a goal for Unai Emery’s team and prevented one for the opponents with a brilliant clearance, helping Villa earn a 3-1 win which makes them huge favourites to progress through the tie and reach the quarter-finals.

Mings was the butt of the joke in November when he picked up Emi Martinez’s goal kick to concede the penalty from which Hans Vanaken scored the only goal.

This time he prevented Vanaken from being the potential match-winner again at the Jan Breydelstadion when he diverted his second half header wide of the post with the match level at 1-1.

That allowed Emery’s men to snatch it late with two goals in the final eight minutes, Brugge defender Brandon Mechele putting through his own net, before Marco Asensio blasted home from the penalty spot.

Mings had helped Villa get off to the perfect start when his header set up Leon Bailey for a third minute opener but the visitors were quickly pegged back by Maxim De Cuyper’s strike and it was the hosts who largely had the better of the night.

But it was the visitors, who would likely have been happy with a draw after 81 minutes, who snared a big advantage heading into next Wednesday’s second leg.

Mings’ name had been cheered by the home supporters when read out before kick-off but they were rather less happy to see the big defender on the pitch when he set up the opener.

Youri Tielemans floated a free-kick toward the far post and Mings rose higher than Joel Ordonez to head the ball back into the middle of the box. It dropped perfectly for Bailey around the penalty spot and he steered a low finish into the bottom corner to give Villa the perfect start.

It was just the Jamaica international’s second goal of what has been a difficult season and the early strike justified Emery’s decision to hand him the start.

Things almost got even better. Rashford came bursting into space in the Brugge half and with the home supporters appealing for handball, exchanged passes with Bailey and raced into the box. Simon Mignolet saved low down at his near post.

That proved a big moment as soon after the hosts were level. Axel Disasi was making his Champions League debut at right-back in a re-jigged Villa backline and found himself caught under Ardon Jashari’s lofted pass. Christos Tzolis brought the ball down and advanced into the box before finding De Cuyper, whose swept finish appeared to take a nick off Ezri Konsa on its way past Martinez.

Tzolis was causing problems and it needed a crucial toe from Disasi to prevent the wideman setting up another chance a few minutes later.

It was Brugge who were now beginning to dominate the tempo, with Villa struggling to find a way out. They were defending stoutly, until a cross from the left wing found its way through to Chemsdine Talbi at the far post. The winger had time to control the ball before firing low towards goal, Martinez making the save low down to ensure the visitors went in level at the break.

Other than that chances were sparse at either end of the pitch. Raphael Onyedika tried to spark things early in the second half with an effort from 25 yards out after breaking past Tielemans but though well struck his shot was straight at Martinez.

Villa were struggling to get anything going, Ollie Watkins and Rogers both guilty of lacking poise at critical moments. Bailey had also been unable to build on his good start, his last action before being replaced was a shot from distance which comfortably cleared the bar.

Emery made four changes in the 64th minute and the substitutes almost combined to put Villa back in front. Jacob Ramsey picked out the run of Asensio but Mignolet was equal to the shot, Matty Cash - another of those brought off the bench - volleying the rebound high over the bar.

Chances were starting to come at both ends and Vanaken thought he had put the home side ahead when he connected with a back post header but Mings stuck out a lunging left leg and got just enough on the ball to send it wide of the post.

The home supporters couldn’t believe it and there was further anguish in the stands when a neat touch from Vanaken sent Tzolis running into the box, only for the latter to blaze his finish high and wide.

It proved a costly miss as Villa grabbed the lead with eight minutes remaining, Mechele diving in at the near post to divert Rogers’ low cross beyond Mignolet after Emery’s men had strung together their best move of the night.

Tzolis’ evening then got even worse when he brought down Cash, allowing Asensio to fire home his fifth Villa goal from the spot.

Brugge (4-2-3-1): Mignolet, Sabbe (Skoras 90), Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper, Jashari, Onyedika (Vetlesen 90+1), Talbi (Siquet 85), Vanaken, Tzolis, Jutgla (Nielsen 85) Subs not used: Romero, Vermant, Nilsson, Spileers, Campbell, Jackers (gk).

Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez, Konsa, Disasi (Cash 64), Mings, Digne, McGinn (Kamara 64), Tielemans, Bailey (Asensio 64), Rogers, Rashford (Ramsey 64), Watkins (Bogarde 90+1) Subs not used: Torres, Maatsen, Zych (gk), Olsen (gk).