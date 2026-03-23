Kelvin Wilkin bemoans Matty Stenson's absence in AFC Telford United defeat

Telford slipped out of the National League North play-off places after Finley Sinclair-Smith scored both goals for the visitors.

Stenson - who has scored 16 league goals for the Bucks this season - has recently had a scan on a toe injury which has kept him out of the past five games.

The 32-year-old has been tasked with playing through the pain barrier, but Telford boss Wilkin confirmed he was unable to do once again on the weekend.

"He's big to the whole situation" - Wilkin on Stenson's absence

"No, Matt's toe is still sore and I spoke to him on Thursday," Wilkin revealed.

"Look, we needed him to be available, but unfortunately it's too painful and he couldn't be available today.

"I don't want to start making excuses about the players. There are probably five there that we're missing that could've come on and had an effect.

Matty Stenson has scored 16 league goals for AFC Telford United in the National League North this term. (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"We don't have so many attacking option to change the situation and somebody like Matt in any side is key.

"He's big to the whole situation. He has got 20 plus goals for us this season and when you need a goal in tight situations, to have somebody either playing or off the bench, and options in and around it.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have that today."

Stenson has surpassed 20 goals across all competitions this term but has not featured since starting in 2-1 home defeat against Leamington on March 3.

He has not found the net since scoring a brace in a 3-0 home success over Hereford FC on February 10.

In his absence, Telford have collected two wins in their last five games - which leaves them two points adrift of Scarborough Athletic in the final play-off spot.