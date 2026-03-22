Kelvin Wilkin calls for AFC Telford United to be "cleverer" in the final third

That setback saw them drop out of the play-off positions in the National League North - and left them two points adrift of Scarborough Athletic in seventh.

Telford are reeling from the absence of their leading scorer Matty Stenson, but Wilkin has admitted that they need to be smarter at the top end of the pitch.

'Not enough guile or understanding'

"We've got to understand how to work harder and be cleverer in the final third," boss Wilkin said.

"Teams that defend the edge of their box and the really low block there - making it really difficult for us to find a way through.