"Without any shadow of a doubt" - Kevin Wilkin certain Telford's rise is far from finished

Despite having a squad of players largely untested at the level the Bucks have been one of the surprise packages in the National League North this season, and are well placed to earn a play-off spot next month.

After a slow start it is clear Wilkin's side have found their feet, and the Telford boss spoke of his pride at seeing a number of 'gambles' pay off for him throughout the season.

Telford boss Kevin Wilkin. Pic: Kieran Stoddart

"I have no doubt that we'd have more points on the board if we'd started the season with the squad as we are now," Wilkin said. "I always said right from the start of the season that we were taking a gamble on some of the players that we've brought into the group, and with the exception of Fletch (Alex Fletcher) there were no other players playing over and above this level last season.

"We went down a different avenue with our recruitment in the summer, and at the moment the evidence shows that it's come together nicely and we're playing a decent brand of football.

"Without any shadow of a doubt, if this team stays together and we start next season operating at the same level I'm sure we'd start better than we did this season.

"I made everyone aware of what the challenges would be this season and I think you can see with the progress we've made this season that we've clearly got better with how we manage the ball and understand situations in games better.

"I've been in the job for quite a long while now and I understand what works well and what doesn't for us, and how quickly I need to change things. Sometimes it's not as quickly as I'd like, but we're trying to compete at a really high level against full-time sides and we've made good progress on that front this season."