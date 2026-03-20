"I think we can be pleased" - Kevin Wilkin reflects on taxing Telford schedule after 17 games in 59 days

Tuesday's meeting with Macclesfield was the Bucks' 17th game in 59 days, a run that saw them win eight, draw four and lose three games in the National League North, as well as exit the FA Trophy against Yeovil Town.

It is a run that leaves them seventh and occupying the division's final play-off place, and while admitting his side could and should have ended up with more points on the board Wilkin is still pleased with his side's return.

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin after a 2-0 win over Radcliffe at The SEAH Stadium. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"I'd say we've pretty much handled it as well as we possibly could have done," Wilkin said. "We've certainly been really competitive in all of the games and the only really disappointment would be the Leamington game, which was certainly a blip.

"We've gone to places like Merthyr and won the game, and generally we've given a decent account of ourselves in every game other than against Leamington where we were perhaps a bit naïve.

"There have been times where we've been missing some really crucial players and that's maybe happened at the wrong time for us, but on the whole the lads have applied themselves in a good way and haven't been pushovers against some good sides..

"From that perspective and when you consider some of the long travels that we've had to make I think we can be pleased. The lads have really looked after themselves and conditioned themselves well, and generally they've given a good account of themselves.

"Now we know what we need to do to achieve the things we want to achieve this season, and I think everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet at the club now which is nice.

"A lot of games have been decided by fine margins this season, and we've done well to get ourselves into a good position."