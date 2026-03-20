AFC Telford United preview: Bucks target another play-off rival after impressive midweek win

Marine are the next challenge that the Bucks must overcome to strengthen their grip on a top seven spot, and the hosts are out for revenge after a 2-1 defeat in Merseyside in November.

Despite sitting in 13th in the National League North the Mariners have games in hand that could propel them into the play-off places, and Wilkin is expecting a tricky game against confident opposition.

AFC Telford United celebrate in their win over Macclesfield (Kieran Griffin)

"They are clearly a side that are very, very capable," Wilkin said. "Any side that is getting to the semi-final of the FA Trophy has something really good going on, and they beat us at their place albeit in a tight game on the night.

"We had a goal that we felt was perfectly good ruled out in that game and we still feel we should have taken something from it, because our performance in the first half was really solid.

"The conditions were difficult on a 3g surface on a ghastly night, and we certainly hope things to be different playing at home.

"Marine have play-off ambitions themselves and it will be a really tough game, but hopefully we can repeat the effort levels from Tuesday night and deliver another strong performance. If we do I believe we'll give ourselves a really good chance."

AFC Telford United Manager Kevin Wilkin after victory over Radcliffe. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

The Bucks are sweating over the fitness of winger Charlie Williams after he was substituted off in the first half on Tuesday, but the Bucks boss was quick to praise replacement Ricardo Dinanga for his impact off the bench.

"Charlie has picked up a hamstring issue and we're expecting be without him for a little while now," Wilkin explained. "We're not too sure what the extent of it is yet, but we'll get him assessed and see how things are once it has settled down a little bit.

"Ricky's gone on in his place on Tuesday, and fair play to the boy. It can be difficult when you're really trying to have an impact on the game and you haven't had a real run of games and minutes that you might have liked, but he's always trained really hard and has applied himself in a good way.

Ricardo Dinanga is hoping for more minutes (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

"There's no doubt in my mind that he deserves to play some more minutes, but such has been the form of the players that have been in front of him that it's been difficult for him and many others to break into the side, but Ricky's definitely at the forefront of our thinking.

"Obviously he wants to play more and Shrewsbury would like him to play more, but they understand this is sometimes what happens when you take a player on loan.

"It's the same for any team, it can be a little tough but that's where you measure a player on their ability to get their head down and get on with the situation at hand, and I'd say Ricky is doing exactly that."