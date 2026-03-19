"There is some interest" - Contract discussions with key players progressing as Telford fight to ward off admirers

The Bucks know that at the very least they will be playing in the National League North again next season, and are still hopeful of achieving promotion to the National League through the play-offs should the campaign end how they would like it to.

For several weeks conversations between the club and some key first team players about next season have been ongoing, with Telford keen to tie down some of their most influential players ahead of time.

However, while those conversations appear to be progressing well in some cases, Wilkin admitted the club face a battle to fend off interest from elsewhere in a number of their players.

Kevin Wilkin (Kieren Griffin)

"We are looking to get players secured at the club for the long term, and there are definitely discussions ongoing in regards to that," he said. "Those discussions are at various different stages with different players, and there is some interest in some of our players that we're going to have to manage and deal with.

"I think we have a lot of players who are happy within their game at the moment, and happy at the club within the environment that we've built.

"That's showing on the field, but trying to secure players for next season is part and parcel of moving towards the end of the current season, and that's what we 've got to try and make work.

"We haven't got anything secured completely at the moment, but I'm hopeful that in the coming weeks that will be addressed and we'll have some players on board for next season.

"Players are ambitious and we have to understand that, but we just need to find that little bit of common ground with them.

"I'd certainly like to think that everything will get sorted, and hopefully we can get as many deals secured as early as we can.

“You look at the number of players that we've brought into the group off the back of a successful season, and a lot of them we've had to be patient to get into the building.

“We've had to make some big calls with some players that were a big part of us being successful last season, but hopefully we've learnt and understood and continued to develop."