"When the crowd are on our side we can take huge steps forward" - Kevin Wilkin calls for Telford supporters to play the 12th man in play-off chase

The Bucks have eight league games remaining this season and are still well in the hunt for a top seven finish in their first year back at step two.

Five of those remaining games will be played in front of their home supporters at the SEAH Stadium, and Wilkin is keen for Telford's supporters to show up in big numbers to help push their side over the line.

"The backing of our home supporters has been big for us all season," he explained. "They have played a really significant part in our season already with how they have stayed behind the lads and given us a lift when we've needed it, and we certainly need that to continue to be the case.

"This season there haven't been some of the comments we've heard around the ground in recent years, and I think everyone has taken a more measured approach to their opinions this season.

"When the crowd are on our side and are helping the SEAH Stadium be what we want it to be for us we know we can take huge steps forward.

"We understand that we've got to give the crowd something to get behind us for, and obviously we need the crowd to play a part as well when things maybe aren't going our way.

"It goes hand in hand with one another and there have certainly been times where we've needed that little bit of encouragement from our supporters and they've given us exactly that.

"We need to keep picking up points to keep ourselves in the mix for a play-off spot and that will be our goal, as it will be for probably half-a-dozen other sides. We just need to focus on ourselves and what we can bring to each and every game, and the home supporters are certainly a part of that."