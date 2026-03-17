AFC Telford United preview: Play-off battle heating up as fifth-place Macclesfield come to town

The Bucks and The Silkmen will meet at The SEAH Stadium this evening with both sides well in the hunt for a place in the top seven of the National League North come the end of the season, and a defeat for either side could have damaging consequences ahead of the run in.

Both sides are eyeing back-to-back promotions after their successes last season and Telford boss Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for tonight's opponents, admitting his side will have to be at their best to overcome the challenge put to them by the 'resilient' Silkmen.

AFC Telford United players celebrate. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"They would have been expected to be one of the front runners in the division, and they've proven to be exactly that," the Buck boss said. "They will be tough opponents for us, but we're at home and we have real confidence in what we can do at home, and hopefully we can produce it again.

"The way Macclesfield have rallied together this season shows they're clearly a strong group. I think it was just before Christmas when Ethan (McLeod) was tragically killed and they've had to deal with that, and fair play to them.

"What they've done in the FA Cup has been amazing and they deserve a tremendous amount of credit for that. They're a full-time side and they have that extra bit of spending power which is clear for everyone to see, and I'm sure the money they'll have made from the FA Cup will complement that.

"They've lost a good player in (D'mani) Mellor, but they bring good players in too and they're a big club at this level which we understand."

Ethan McLeod was a former Wolves academy player. Photo: Getty

A return to the SEAH Stadium may well bring a change in formation for Telford, who lined up with three central defenders during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Scarborough Athletic to combat the direct threat posed by The Seadogs.

"We looked at the surface and the conditions on the day, and the (team selection) came down to what would get us through a game like that," Wilkin explained. "With the exception of making one mistake we nearly won the game so we weren't far wrong.

"It's obviously a different surface at home and we're fortunate to have the conditions we do. I've certainly got an idea in my mind and I won't show my hand too early, I'll have a chat with one or two people around me and we'll come to a decision."

One player who the Bucks will not be able to turn to is top scorer Matty Stenson, who has been diagnosed with a toe injury resulting from 'overuse.'

Stenson will likely be forced to sit out the next two games to allow his toe time to rest with a view of playing a part in the final games of the season. Captain Alex Fletcher is also a doubt and will need to complete a fitness test before kick off if he wants to have any inolvement tonight.