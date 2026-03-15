Kevin Wilkin pleased with AFC Telford United despite missed chance in play-off race

A hard-earned point from a hard-fought contest may not have been the reward the Bucks had hoped for on the road, but Wilkin was able to take positives from the result.

Telford led at half-time, but a second-half revival from Scarborough meant they missed the chance to leapfrog the Seadogs in the table, remaining just outside the play-off places, two points adrift.

"It’s disappointing on that front," said Wilkin.

"But the character that we've shown today on a poor surface…there aren't many passages of playing football, and it’s certainly not a spectacle for anybody.

"The lads adapted, and that was a real plus and a bonus. We've set up to play on a totally different surface from what we've had to play on today, but what pleased me is that we've not felt sorry for ourselves.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"You have to get on with it and deal with it. It's part of playing at the level. You get surfaces like this sometimes.

"But I’m really pleased with the character and attitude we've shown today. I’m disappointed that we've conceded in the manner that we did, but we'll take some learning from that and move on."

The Seadogs have spent the season ground-sharing with Step Four side Bridlington Town, with their own pitch at Scarborough Sports Village beset by issues that surfaced when the 3G artificial surface was being re-laid last summer.

The grass surface at Bridlington was quickly cut up underfoot, and passing football was at a premium, favouring a more direct approach. Their familiarity with those conditions probably benefited Scarborough, as Wilkin acknowledged.

"Well, they understand the surface," he added. "They play here every other week, don't they?

"So they do understand the surface, but you talk about pressure, and the balls they load into the box, or the long throws they want to put on you, and I think the way we dealt with all those situations was excellent.

"People have got to apply themselves in different situations, and we've done exactly that."

Adan George's 11th goal of the season put Telford ahead just before half-time. Athletic levelled 10 minutes after the break when hosts' goalkeeper Ryan Whitley launched the ball downfield following a Bucks corner.

AFC Telford United goalscorer Adan George (right) celebrates with Dylan Allen-Hadley and Dylan Mitchell. Picture: Kieran Stoddart

Dylan Mitchell's missed header allowed Stephen Walker to race in and beat goalkeeper Josh Gracey.

While he recognised Mitchell's error, Wilkin was pleased with the young midfielder's response after stepping in for injured captain Alex Fletcher.

Wilkin said: "The goal's disappointing, but Dylan will learn from that. He's 20-years-old, and you leave him out there, and he’s got to show that little bit of character and understanding.

"He did exactly that, I think, 15 to 20 minutes after that moment, he's faced with exactly the same situation and dealt with it in a whole lot different way, you know, headed it straight back where it came from, and we avert any danger.

"Whilst he'll be disappointed, he's had a great game out there, other than that moment.

"It'll take a lot of learning, a lot of understanding, and certainly his character will grow, and it's kind of for us to understand. 'Can they grow in that? Can they hold themselves together and not crumble?', and he certainly did exactly that."