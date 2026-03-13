AFC Telford United preview: Inconsistent Bucks must find their feet ahead of National League North run-in

The Bucks will be looking to pick up valuable points as the season moves into its final stretch, especially after a run of three wins, three draws and three defeats from their last nine games.

A journey to the Yorkshire coast presents another stern test for Kevin Wilkin’s side, who will need to be at their best against a Scarborough team who themselves are pushing towards the play-off places.

AFC Telford United players celebrate with the fans after Jamie Meddows gives AFC Telford United a 1-0 lead over Radcliffe. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

Encouragingly for the visitors, confidence within the camp appears to be unaffected by their inconsistency. Wilkin was recently shortlisted for the National League North Manager of the Month award for February, the third consecutive month the Bucks boss has received the nomination, reflecting the team’s impressive improvement since late autumn.

Telford have made undoubted progress this season, and the very fact that a discussion around their play-off chances is taking place represents a major positive for the club. Less than 12 months ago there were doubts about their chances of getting promoted out of step three, and Wilkin has repeatedly called for that context to be remembered.

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin after a 2-0 win over Radcliffe at The SEAH Stadium. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

However, that does not mean he is content with letting the season fizzle out, and the Bucks boss is keen to ensure things keep improving in every aspect of the club, both on and off the pitch.

That progress will be tested this weekend against a Scarborough side who have been particularly strong on their own ground this season. Scarborough Athletic have established themselves as one of the division’s more difficult hosts, using the tricky surface at the Mounting Systems Stadium to good effect.

However, Telford will travel north knowing they have already produced a standout performance against the Seadogs earlier in the campaign. In the reverse fixture at the SEAH Stadium, the Bucks produced an impressive display to run out convincing 4–1 winners. After falling behind to Luca Colville's 62nd minute goal, Telford responded with four goals to secure one of their most eye-catching results of the season.

Remi Walker (two), Jamie Meddows and Ricardo Dinanga were the goal scorers that day, and are all expected to play a part tomorrow. Walker has become a reliable figure in front of goal for the Bucks this season and netted his 13th league goal of the season in midweek. Telford will need him to step up again in the absence of Matty Stenson, who is awaiting the results of a scan on his injured toe.

Replicating that performance away from home will be the challenge for Wilkin’s men, particularly against a side who remain firmly in the hunt for a top-seven finish.

Fans travelling north will be hoping the Bucks can continue their recent progress, and as always are expected to make the trip to the Yorkshire coast in strong numbers, optimistic of seeing their side return home with a valuable result.