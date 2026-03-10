"We can't be feeling sorry for ourselves" - Kevin Wilkin confident Telford will cope with loss of star striker

The 31-year-old missed the 4-1 win over Alfreton Town on Saturday after reporting an issue with his big toe, and Kevin Wilkin revealed he is awaiting a scan to see the extent of the problem.

Wilkin is expecting to be without his talisman for the 'foreseeable future,' and will likely turn to Adan George again to fill the void. George himself has only just returned from an injury that had kept him side-lined since December.

While Telford will undoubtedly miss Stenson, Wilkin insisted there is more than enough quality in the squad to deal with his absence.

AFC Telford United striker Matty Stenson (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"It's nice when lads step up, and they've had to do it before for us," Wilkin said. "Matty has obviously been a real source of goals for us over the last two seasons and will hopefully continue to be so moving forward, but we have to also be able to get over him not being in the squad.

"When players are able to do that, like we saw on Saturday where we scored four goals, it's a real credit to the lot of them.

"We can't be feeling sorry for ourselves because we don't have one of our best players, you've got to get on with it. For someone it is an opportunity to go in there and take it, and we've seen Adan do that already this season.

"He was obviously frustrated to pick up the injury that he did against Buxton, but he's back now and starting to show signs again of the player that we know he can be for us.

"I thought he did really well on Saturday and it's good to have him back in and around things and hopefully on the front foot again."