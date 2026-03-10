AFC Telford United preview: Bucks must be at their best to topple high-flying Fylde

The Bucks head to the north west for their seventh game in 21 days knowing they cannot afford to lose ground in the race for the National League North play-off places, with a number of contenders set to take on so-called easier opponents tonight.

Saturday's 4-1 win against Alfreton has kept Wilkin's side in a strong position with 10 games to play, and represented a much-needed reaction to the shock 2-1 defeat to bottom side Leamington a week ago, with Telford now sitting in sixth place on 56 points.

On paper this trip to Mill Farm is the hardest remaining game for the Bucks, and Wilkin is hopeful his side can put in a performance that shows off their play-off credentials and consolidates them in the top seven, similarly to their one in the 2-2 draw at league-leaders South Shields last month.

AFC Telford United players and fans celebrate after Remi Walker (AFC Telford United Midfielder) gives AFC Telford United a 3-1 lead after he curls a free kick from the edge of the box past the Alfreton Town keeper (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

"We'll need to perform to a similar level to that day, certainly," the Telford boss said. "Between the pair of them they are without a doubt the two best teams in the division at the moment, and we know that you've got to be right on the money to get anything when you go away to places like that.

"We can draw some confidence from the fact that we went to South Shields and thoroughly deserved at least a draw, and when you look at the fact South Shields have just beaten Fylde we have to be confident in what we can produce on the day.

"The lads know what to expect now, they're understanding and focused in these situations and know it's a big, tough game for them, but that's exactly what we want at this stage."

Dylan Allen-Hadley goes past Fylde’s Lincoln Mcfayden in the reverse fixture, which Telford lost 3-1. Picture: Kieren Griffin

If Telford are to pick up a positive result they will have to keep Fylde's in-form teenager Danny Ormerod quiet. The 19-year-old is the son of former Blackpool striker Brett and has scored 27 goals in 32 league games this term, a run of form that has seen him linked with a move into the EFL.

Wilkin, a former striker himself, will be without his talisman Matty Stenson through injury this evening, and admitted Ormerod's talent is something he will make his squad well aware of before kick off.

"He's doing really, really well for them, and clearly we need to be well aware of him," Wilkin said. "He's certainly not their only threat, and first things first we need to focus on what we can do and try to take the fight to Fylde ourselves.

"I'll certainly highlight threats in the opposition side and he's clearly a lad that's having a fantastic season. Having watched him on a few occasions and looking at the goals he's scoring at the age he is it wouldn't be rocket science to say it's highly likely he'll be (in the EFL) next season, but for now we have to focus on keeping him quiet on Tuesday."