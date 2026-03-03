"It's not often I stand in the changing room and use those words" - Kevin Wilkin reveals unique team talk ahead of crucial Radcliffe victory

The Bucks won 2-0 to move within two points of their play-off-chasing opponents, and could leapfrog Boro with a victory against 24-placed Leamington this evening.

That result could prove to be a big one come the end of the season should Telford's play-off dreams come true, and Wilkin admitted he gave a rallying cry to his players before sending them out pre match.

Kevin Wilkin after a 2-0 win over Radcliffe at The SEAH Stadium. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"Before the Radcliffe game I said it was a must-win game, and it's not often I stand in front of my team in the changing room and use those words," Wilkin explained. "For me it was about measuring the level of pressure that players are able of dealing with, and that was one of the few times that I've said we absolutely need a win.

"We had to win the game so that we stayed on the shirt tales of Radcliffe, because had we not have done that they would have put a bit of daylight between us and them and things would have been really difficult moving forward.

"I wanted to put a little bit of a pinch on us really to see how the lads would respond to it, and how they managed the situation told me a lot about them.

"I don't generally deliver team talks in that manner but I was aware of the situation with the teams that are around us.

"Really I only want to worry about ourselves, that's generally what I do, because I know that if we do well enough with our results we'll end up where we want to be and it's in our hands at the moment.

"I don't need to discuss that a great deal with the players because they know it as well, and while I don't pay a great deal of attention to the league table at this stage it is nice to be where we are and it is nice to have our future in our hands."