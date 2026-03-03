AFC Telford United preview: Bucks must guard against complacency as lowly Leamington head to town

The Bucks know victory against the 24th-placed Brakes will see them stay in the National League North play-off places and leapfrog sixth-placed Radcliffe, who themselves were beaten 2-0 at the SEAH Stadium on Saturday.

Given the league positions and form of the two teams there is no hiding place for Telford, who go into the game as heavy favourites and with an expectation to overcome their opponents with ease given the quality of side that have already fallen on their trips to Shropshire.

However, the Bucks boss admitted his side will not be taking their opponents likely this evening, and are preparing for it as they would any other game.

AFC Telford United players celebrate with the fans after Jamie Meddows gives AFC Telford United a 1-0 lead over Radcliffe. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"You've got to approach every game in the same manner, and I've always said that and believed it," Wilkin said. "I've managed enough games now to know that things don't always unfold the way that you'd want or expect them to, and you only have to look at the Oxford game last week as an example.

"When you look at Leamington's team sheet they've got players there that are more than capable of playing at this level. There are players like Adam (Walker) and Max (Brogan) who have played for us and we know that they'll put up a good fight against the situation that they're in."

Wilkin also highlighted the added danger that a side fighting for their lives can face when coming to the SEAH Stadium, a venue opponents often raise their game against the Bucks, aided by the quality playing surface.

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin after a 2-0 win over Radcliffe at The SEAH Stadium. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"Being the underdog can be an easier position to play from mentally," he explained. "Often people are far more comfortable in that situation, and on our good surface with the good surroundings in front of, generally, a good crowd it can give people a lift.

"We need our supporters to keep lifting us and make it a hostile place for the opposition, and an enjoyable place for us to play our home games."

The last time these two sides met at the SEAH Stadium was in the 2024 Southern Central Premier play-off final, which The Brakes won 1-0 to earn promotion to step two and condemn Telford to another year at step three.

The Bucks suffered defeat at home to Leamington in the play-off final (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Less than two years later though the tides have turned and both sides are in very different positions, a turnaround Wilkin is proud to have led.

"It's taken a while for us to grow and evolve as a club, and it was probably a more difficult task than I anticipated," he explained. "That day we were bitterly disappointed not to win and we couldn't have gone into the game in any better form, but hopefully since then we've grown to become more consistent and have players that are more capable of dealing with the expectations at the club."

Telford will be without captain Alex Fletcher due to suspension this evening, but will welcome back Jordan Cranston from his two-match ban.