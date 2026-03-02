Kevin Wilkin praises Wolves-loanee goalkeeper Josh Gracey in crucial AFC Telford United win

The 18-year-old, on loan from Wolves, made a string of important saves to help the Bucks secure the 2-0 victory last Saturday.

Boss Wilkin was was quick to praise the defensive unit as the bedrock of the win which moved Telford back into the National League North play-offs.

"They've got into one or two areas towards the end of the first-half that we wouldn't be happy with," Wilkin said.

"Obviously, everybody looks towards the goals that we scored, but Josh was fantastic in goal for us today when he needed to be, just commanding in certain moments.

"It was exactly that. He came up with saves when we needed him to.

AFC Telford United Manager Kevin Wilkin after victory over Radcliffe. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"The defence, when they needed to make important interceptions and blocks and the way they competed. just stayed really, really strong and resolute at a crucial time.”

The Bucks now turn their attention to hosting basement side Leamington tomorrow night, aiming to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Wilkin reflected on squad management and the challenge ahead, adding: "Clearly, we have some, like Jordan (Cranston), who will return. Alex Fletcher will be out suspended.

"We've left a couple out, which we're fortunate enough to be able to do, which is nice for us as management, not nice for those guys being left out of the A-team, but it's what you have to do.

"Now you have to manage yourself and your mind; you have to come here and work as hard as we did today.

"There are no easy games at the level - they're tough for different reasons. If we can apply ourselves in the way that we know we're capable of, then hopefully we can come out with a result. But I wouldn't be taking anything for granted.

"It's about showing humility about what you are, and the next game is the most important game."