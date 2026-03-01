Kevin Wilkin delighted as AFC Telford United's play-off push back on track with victory over Radcliffe

The Bucks began the afternoon five points behind their National League North play-off rivals, but goals at the start and end of the second-half secured a crucial three points, cutting the gap to just two.

The win also lifted Telford back into the play-off positions, up to seventh, at a key stage of the season. Wilkin felt it was a timely response following a run of three games that yielded just three points.

He said: "Very much. It's great to get back to winning ways.

"We've been a little bit unfortunate in the previous three games, you can make a strong case that we could have won all three of those - we haven’t.

AFC Telford United players celebrate with the fans after Jamie Meddows gives them the lead over Radcliffe. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"Three (points) out of nine is not ideal at this stage, but the lads buttoned onto it today."

After a competitive first half in which both sides enjoyed spells of pressure, Telford seized control shortly after the restart. Jamie Meddows broke the deadlock two minutes into the second period, finishing from close range after unselfish work from Dylan Allen-Hadley.

Wilkin praised Radcliffe’s early resilience but was pleased with how his team grew into the game.

AFC Telford United Manager Kevin Wilkin. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

He added: "We started the game really well, and passed the ball really well, and you can see how stubborn Radcliffe were to break down. I think for 20 to 25 minutes, we passed, and we moved the ball, but we didn't really get into too many moments.

"There were one or two where we perhaps could have done a little bit better, but they (Radcliffe) grew into the game, and we started to get a little bit loose."

The visitors threatened before half-time, with Josh Gracey producing a crucial save to deny Jordan Hulme and keep the scores level.

AFC Telford United players celebrate with the fans after Jamie Meddows gives them the lead. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

The early second-half goal shifted momentum firmly in Telford's favour. The Bucks controlled much of the remainder of the game, though Radcliffe continued to press for an equaliser.

Telford eventually sealed the points in the 85th minute when Ammar Dyer fired home, capitalising as the visitors pushed forward.

"Going into half-time, they certainly had a better period and asked one or two questions of us, but it's good to regroup at half-time, and the speed at which we came out in the second-half was really pleasing," Wilkin continued.

Ammar Dyer celebrates after extending AFC Telford United's lead. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"A great goal, really unselfish from Dylan to square the ball across and Jamie's stuck it in the back of the net when we needed a goal - brilliant.

"We've played pretty solidly through the best part of the rest of the second-half. We obviously needed another goal, and delighted when Ammar went and stepped up and stuck it in the back of the net.

"There’ve been some other near misses, but equally, Radcliffe don't lie down. They're a good side, and they're right in it for a reason, so all things considered, I am really pleased with the result."

AFC Telford United forward Dylan Allen-Hadley. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

Although they had drawn their previous three matches, the victory extended Telford's unbeaten run to five league games.

The win also kicks off a trio of home fixtures for the Bucks, who host basement side Leamington on Tuesday before welcoming fellow strugglers Alfreton Town on Saturday.