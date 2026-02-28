"Sometimes I go and watch back the highlights" - Telford defender shares memories of 'dream' play-off final victory

The Venezuela-born defender joined the Bucks in March last year, and following a number of impressive performances, including in the 4-2 play-off final victory at Kettering Town, he proved to be a crucial signing for Kevin Wilkin.

Cawthorne has quickly become a fans' favourite at the SEAH Stadium, and the 24-year-old described it as a 'privilege' to be a part of the club at the moment.

Oliver Cawthorne celebrates during the Southern Central Premier play-off final (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"First of all I've enjoyed my time here massively," he began. "It's been a real privilege to join at such a time because we were fighting for promotion last season, and I felt lucky to be able to join the team at such a crucial and important stage.

"I was just really, really grateful that the manager actually decided to play me, because when I joined I wasn't sure if I was going to get on.

"I was on the bench for the first couple of games and Piggo and Orrin were playing so well, but Kev gave me the confidence to play against Banbury and from there I never looked back.

"It was a really special end to the season and we achieved our dream of promotion, and then I think we quickly changed mindset and set the goal to establish ourselves in the National League North."

Cawthorne also revealed how one gesture from a Telford supporter on that that memorable day at Latimer Park last season made even more special

Oliver Cawthorne with a Venezuela flag brought to the game by a Telford supporter

"I didn't expect it at all," Cawthorne said. "It wasn't anyone in my family so I first saw the (Venezuela) flag when I was walking out of the tunnel, and it really gave me extra motivation.

"I posted on social media saying that I'd buy the person that brought it a pint, and I ended up meeting them at the awards ceremony. I was able to thank him and give him a good hug so that was really good.

"I'd say the final was the highlight of my career up to now. You work every day for it and to be able to say we won promotion is so, so special, and I'll never ever forget it.

"Sometimes I go and watch back the highlights, that's how much I loved that day and I'll cherish it forever."