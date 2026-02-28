"He's been a fundamental pillar for all of our success" - Telford star heaps praise on 'fantastic' Kevin Wilkin

The 24-year-old centre back joined the club in March 2025 after impressing on trial following his departure from Panamanian side Alianza FC, based in Panama City.

He has proven to be an inspired signing and has played a crucial role in Telford's recent success, but Cawthorne was quick to credit his manager for the improvements seen at the Seah Stadium over the last 12 months.

Oliver Cawthorne described Kevin Wilkin as a 'fundamental pilar' of Telford's success. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"I think he's been a fundamental pillar for all of our success," Cawthorne said. "The fact that he's trusted so many of us lads that were playing in step three last season to jump up a level has really given us confidence.

"He's backed us to play the way that we want to play, and if someone makes a mistake he'll put his arm around them and tell them to keep going. He's really the sort of manager that you want.

"What I've found really interesting about him and the coaching staff is that they are very democratic, because I've had so many managers that have to have things the way that they want. I've never had a manager like Kev who is so open to listening to what the players think, and I think it's fantastic to be that way.

"Even though he wants to prepare the team in a certain way he's always open to listening to what players think, because maybe we'll give him an insight that he didn't consider or an aspect that he hadn't previously thought about, and he always takes those things into account which I think is fantastic.

"It improves him and it improves us all at the end of the day, and it helps us build a much better and stronger team."