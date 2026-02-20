Mixed feelings for Telford boss Kevin Wilkin as stand-in striker shines in top scorer's absence

The point collected edged the Bucks back into the final play-off position of seventh in the National League North, aided by a defeat for play-off rivals Darlington, who lost 1-0 to Hereford in a game played at Sixways Stadium in Worcester.

Whilst the focus will inevitably be on the points dropped, Wilkin was able to reflect on a first-half where the Bucks had carved out an advantage against hard-working opponents, and Allen-Hadley’s two well-executed goals, taking the left-winger to double figures for the season.

Dylan Allen-Hadley is challenged by two Chorley players. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

“Yeah, I was really pleased," Wilkin said of the opening 45 minutes. "We've had to work hard for those moments and those situations and then we're totally in control of the game at that stage.

"Having to work out how to break their press, which we did, and we got into some good areas. I think we could have had a third one just before half-time, a great moment there.

"I think there's another moment prior to that where the final pass doesn't quite end up at Remi Walker’s feet, but we've got ourselves into a great position and managed the game very well to that point.

"You make the boys aware coming out in the second-half and try to keep them nailed down to defend those corners really stoutly as we had done, and we've come up a little bit short in that area, but also showed a tremendous amount of heart.

“To take a point, it's not ideal and certainly not ideal from the position we were in, but when you allow them back in, to draw level, it can go either way. We take a point and move on.”