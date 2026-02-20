AFC Telford United preview: Bucks face toughest test yet ahead of long trip to face league leaders

The Bucks head to Mariners Park to take on Ian Watson's table toppers as underdogs, especially given the absence of top scorer Matty Stenson through suspension and fresh concerns surrounding energetic midfielder Khanya Leshabela's recovery from a hamstring injury picked up in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at home to Chorley.

Wilkin's side have plenty to play for and know a win would keep them in the National League North play-off places, but the Telford boss is under no illusions about how difficult a task it will be.

AFC Telford United players celebrate after Dylan Allen-Hadley's goal against Chorley. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"There probably won't be a tougher game all season," the Bucks boss said. "When you look at any of the top six sides they are all going to be tough games, and this one will be made all the more tough with it being away from home.

"If we see ourselves competing up at the top end of this division we need to understand how we go about things up there and deal with it as best we can.

"(The reverse fixture) could have gone either way and we competed well on the day against a full-time side, and as everyone can see they've got some terrific players in the group and sit top of the league for a reason.

"The fact we were able to go toe-to-toe with them and had a really competitive game that we arguably could have won at home should give us confidence, but we still all know how tough it will be."

AFC Telford United's Jordan Piggott celebrates his late headed equaliser against South Shields. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Despite sitting seventh in the table there is still a feeling heading into most games this season that, on paper at least, Telford are the underdogs when you consider their part-time status and smaller budget in comparison to other sides at the level.

That is something Wilkin is keen for his side to use to their advantage, but admitted preparation can be tricky with just one training session to look ahead to tomorrow's game.

"We're learning to understand the fact that sometimes we're the favourite and sometimes we're the underdog," he said. "It's nice that we've moved ourselves to a level where we can be considered favourites going in to certain games against certain opponents in this division.

Khanya Leshabela is a doubt for tomorrow's game (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"There was a time previously when we wouldn't have been considered favourites going into many, if any, games in the division because we didn't have the players that were good enough. Now I think we've got the players that are good enough to compete and deal with whatever teams at this level pitch themselves at.

"If we're expected to win we have to deal with that, and equally if you're the underdog you've got to use it to the best of your advantages.

"I've always believed mentally it's an easier place to get yourself right for a game because there is less expectation and pressure on you, and we need to go with that mindset on Saturday."