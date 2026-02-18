"Two goals is never enough" - Kevin Wilkin frustrated after AFC Telford United throw away two-goal lead

The Bucks let two valuable points slip, conceding twice in the second-half at the SEAH Stadium as they went seventh in the National League North, level on points with fellow play-off chasers Macclesfield.

Telford held a convincing 2-0 advantage after two first-half goals from Dylan Allen-Hadley. However, they were unable to maintain their momentum after the break.

Boss Wilkin said: “We're frustrated. Two goals is never enough. I’m just a little bit disappointed in the way we've invited them back into the game.

"You make a strong point that they'd be effective in restart moments, whether it's long throws or corners.

Kevin Wilkin (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"We've defended them pretty well in the first-half, and then we switch off and allow them back into the game in that moment, albeit they've come out with a little bit more intention in the second period."

Adam Henley pulled a goal back for Chorley in the 58th minute to give the visiting Magpies belief. It came after the Bucks failed to clear a corner.

Wilkin's side then cracked under pressure as former Walsall winger Milan Lalkovic fired home a 67th-minute penalty to level the contest.

“I don't think we looked in too much danger," Wilkin added. "In the first half, they had a couple of long-range efforts that I wouldn't be happy about, but look, they've gone around either post.

AFC Telford United players celebrate after Dylan Allen-Hadley's goal. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"We then lose our way for a bit. We don't manage the ball as well as we have in the first half, and at 2-1 their tails are up. You lose the first contact, and then some indifferent defending and decisions thereafter that obviously allow them the penalty.

“When you're two up, and you end up at two all, there's generally one more likely winner within that situation, so credit to the boys to stay in the game, and we've done more than stay in the game, albeit either side could have won it.

Dylan Allen-Hadley celebrates giving AFC Telford United the lead. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

"They've had one flash across the box. We had one prior to that, which flashed across the box in a similar way. I think they've had a volley at the far stick off a corner again, where we've got loose, but equally we've had some really good moments in and around their penalty area.”

The Bucks boss felt his side had opportunities to ensure their defensive lapses proved costly but not decisive. However, chances were spurned in the final 10 minutes, and Wilkin could not disguise his irritation that players eager for a starting spot failed to press their claims convincingly.

He said: “As hard as we were pushing, to then not go and get a third goal is a little bit disappointing for me.”

Dylan Allen-Hadley is challenged by two Chorley players. Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

“I think the substitutes have got on from the bench and, yes, I'm disappointed that one of them hasn't scored.

"They all want to be playing, they want to be in the side, and when your chance, a moment, comes along, you've got to take it.

"There's been some gilt-edged moments there that we've not finished, and we’ve not gone on to win the game. Players need to understand that if you're going to push for being in the side and expect to be in the side, you've got to take some of those big moments.”