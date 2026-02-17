"If you let your standards drop you are going to be punished for it" - Kevin Wilkin delivers crucial message to Telford players ahead of National League North run-in

The Bucks have exceeded all expectations on their return to step two and are pushing hard to finish in the play-off places, currently sitting one place outside the top seven but with games in hand on some sides above them.

And Wilkin revealed the major learning his side have made this season is something that will see them go into every game totally motivated.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"The one thing that we've all learnt and are hopefully more understanding of this season is that you've got to be bang at it in every game you play," Wilkin said. "If you let your standards drop you are going to be punished for it and the Worksop game was a good example of that.

"There were a couple of lapses in concentration that day and we ended up getting beaten. We've worked really hard to get to where we are in the league and it's important that we show the levels of concentration and performance that we've come to expect over and over again now.

"We are playing catch-up somewhat, albeit we're on a decent run and hopefully that run can continue and we'll see where it takes us.

"There's a level of understanding of what we can do and what we have done this season, especially at home, and it just needs to be harnessed in the right way now.

"We know the crowd are going to get behind us and that bit of interaction between the crowd and the players can lift what we bring at certain times.

"At the moment it feels like we're on the same page and are making the SEAH Stadium a difficult place to come, and long may that continue."