"For THAT goal, you will always be a Buck" - AFC Telford United confirm departure of play-off final hero

The 28-year-old joined the Bucks from Barwell in February 2025 and made 12 appearances last season, helping Kevin Wilkin's side secure promotion back to the National League North.

His most notable moment in a Telford shirt was his goal in the Southern Central Premier play-off final against Kettering Town, where the right back ran half the length of the pitch with the ball before firing into the bottom corner to put the visitors 3-2 up with 10 minutes to play.

Jahdahn Fridye-Harper with his medal after AFC Telford United's stunning play-off success, in which he scored the key third goal. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Fridye-Harper started the 2025/26 season as Telford's first choice right back, but was displaced by Amar Dyer in September and has struggled for game time since.

He has now left the SEAH Stadium after the player and club reached a mutual agreement to cancel his contract.

"We can confirm that we have mutually agreed with Jahdahn Fridye-Harper to cancel his contract and allow him to seek a new club," a post on the club's X account said. "There will be further news on this post-game, but we wish Jid all the very best - for THAT goal, you will always be a Buck!"