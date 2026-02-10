Kevin Wilkin opens contract talks with key players as Telford plans for 2026/27 season kick off early

The Bucks have all-but confirmed they will be playing at step two next season, and could even end up in step one should they mount a late play-off charge this spring.

And with most players out of contract this summer Wilkin admitted work is being done behind the scenes to convince key figures to commit to a long-term project at the club.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"We are in conversation with a few players and it is always a bit of a delicate subject," Wilkin said. "Delivering things at the right time is really, really important, and the last thing we want to do is start turning the heads of lads and upsetting the apple cart at a stage where we're doing well.

"Hopefully we can continue to do well, but by the same token we need to speak to players and understand their expectations and everything else that comes with negotiations.

"At the moment that is exactly what we have been trying to do, and I'd like to think that in the coming weeks we will have a few nailed down (on new contracts) before the end of the season.

"There are lots of factors to be considered and it's not always a straightforward process. You can't just say we want him, him and him and expect them to sign on the dotted line.

"There is always some toing and froing within these situations. Some players might want to keep their options open and we understand that, but by the same token it's important that we can get things nailed down earlier than probably we've been used to doing over the last few years so I can plot and plan better.

"Having an understanding of what we have and what we'll need is important, and the earlier you can do that the better."