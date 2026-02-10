AFC Telford United preview: Bucks look to bounce back from Worksop disappointment against out-of-sorts Hereford

The Bulls currently sit second from bottom in the National League North, having collected 22 points from 23 matches, and their league position has been shaped not only by on-pitch issues but also by problems off it.

Persistent drainage difficulties at Edgar Street have prevented Hereford from playing a home game since 10 January, while the Bulls are yet to feature at all in February. As a result, they have played noticeably fewer fixtures than most sides around them, meaning their lowly standing may not tell the full story

Khanya Leshabela in action for AFC Telford United at Worksop Town (Picture: Kieran Stoddart)

Even so, recent form offers little encouragement: Caddis’ side are without a win in six matches across all competitions and have managed just two points from their last five league outings.

Hereford had been on a clear upward trajectory since Paul Caddis was appointed manager in April 2023, at least until the current campaign. The former Birmingham City defender made an immediate impact, leading the Bulls to their best-ever finish since reforming in his debut season, ending 11th with a club-record 69 points.

Progress continued last year as Hereford climbed to 10th, amassing 76 points and missing out on a playoff place by the narrowest of margins.

This season, however, has proved far more challenging. A difficult summer saw the Bulls lose several influential figures, most notably defenders Sam Robinson and Tate Campbell, who both joined Buxton, along with forward Jaiden White, who moved to Sutton United.

Telford have a poor record against Hereford historically (Pic Kieren Griffin)

Further disruption followed during the campaign, with attacking options Omari Sterling-James and Remaye Campbell departing mid-season for Hednesford and Hemel Hempstead respectively. Those exits have taken their toll, leaving Hereford struggling to find rhythm and consistency, and frequently glancing over their shoulders at the relegation battle.

Despite their current struggles, Hereford have historically been awkward opponents for the Bucks. The Bucks are yet to record a victory against the Bulls since their reformation, with Hereford claiming four wins from nine meetings. Those encounters have almost always been closely fought affairs, though, with neither side scoring more than once in any of the nine games.

Across those fixtures, just ten goals have been shared, a pattern that was maintained earlier this season when the sides drew 1–1 at Edgar Street in October.

The Bucks, meanwhile, suffered their first league defeat of 2026 at the weekend, going down 3–1 at Worksop. That result aside, Kevin Wilkin’s side remain among the division’s strongest performers and boast an impressive home record, having not lost a league match at the SEAH Stadium since early November.

Sitting just a point outside the playoff places, the Bucks will be eager to put Saturday behind them and reignite their momentum with a positive display on Tuesday night.

Wilkin continues to sweat over the fitness of injured trio Brandon Hall, Orrin Pendley and Adan George, who all remained side-lined at the weekend. There was growing optimism that returns could be imminent, but that appears to be on hold for now.