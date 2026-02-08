"It was my fault" - Kevin Wilkin reacts to AFC Telford United's first defeat of 2026

The Bucks suffered a setback in their pursuit of the National League North play-offs after losing 3-1 at Worksop Town.

Aaron Martin opened the scoring for 17th-place Worksop early on, before Matty Stenson got Telford back on level terms two minutes into the second half with his 22nd goal of the season.

Debutant Oli Greeves restored Worksop's lead 20 minutes from time and bagged his brace deep into stoppage time.

"The start we had was awful. It was my fault," boss Wilkin admitted.

"I need to get the players up and at it, and make them understand. We were loose and sloppy in that moment and weren't showing maybe the edge that we'd shown for the rest of the game.

"When you give the opposition what I feel is a bit of an easy start, that was all too easy in that moment.

"To get in and take the lead on two minutes. I have to take responsibility for that."