'The lads need to be honest with me' - Kevin Wilkin open to resting tired AFC Telford United stars

The Bucks have six weeks of Saturday-Tuesday football to come, and their manager noted signs of tiredness in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to full-time opponents Yeovil Town in the FA Trophy.

And while usually reluctant to make changes to his starting 11, Wilkin admitted rotation may be necessary over the next few months.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin (right).

"On reflection you'd certainly look at Yeovil and feel that they were fresher and had a little bit more about them than we started with," Wilkin said. "They hadn't played for a couple of weeks and they seemed to have a bit more energy in their legs, and maybe we didn't quite have the edge about us that we could have done with in such a big game.

"It's been there in the games that we've played recently despite some of the long journeys that we've had, so it's just something that we've got to deal with and get through if we want to be successful.

"If necessary I'll make changes, and after the Yeovil game we had a discussion in the changing rooms where I told the lads they need to be as honest as they can when they're feeling jaded.

"A lot will be determined by the results we get. If the results stay positive and we continue to pick up results you generally find players can deal with games coming thick and fast, and they want games to come thick and fast.

"If results aren't quite where they need to be sometimes you can find players want to take themselves out of the firing line, so we'll see how things progress. We'll give them as much downtime as we can and if we need to change some personnel around we will do."