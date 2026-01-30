'Anything else would be a real bonus' - Kevin Wilkin discusses pre-season expectations as Telford chase surprise league and cup glory

After winning promotion to the National League North through the play-offs last season many tipped the Bucks for an immediate return to step three, with a number of full-time and well-funded sides expected to fight amongst themselves at the top of the division.

With 27 games gone Telford sit 8th in the league, two points and one place outside the play-off places and 14 points clear of the relegation zone, leaving them well-placed to give tomorrow's FA Trophy tie with Yeovil Town their full attention.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates the win Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"Clearly the league is our bread and butter, but we want to try and engineer good runs in both competitions," Wilkin said. "If we could squeeze a play-off place it would be a fantastic achievement for everybody, but like I've said many times we'll need to keep the majority of the group out there fit and performing at the levels they are at the moment.

"We've done well to lift ourselves up to the cusp of the play-off places, but we've got some tough games to come and we know how quickly things can change and we need to keep on the floor because there's a massive FA Trophy game to look forward to and that now becomes our focus.

"It's fair to say most of the conversations we had in pre season were about survival in the league because we understood how challenging this season was going to be.

"The first port of call is to secure our step two status, and then anything outside of that would be a real bonus. That's the way we have to view it, we'll keep it a game at a time and that starts with a really exciting one on Saturday."