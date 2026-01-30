AFC Telford United preview: In-form Bucks return home looking to make more FA Trophy memories

After four wins from their first four games of 2026, and eight wins from their previous nine, the Bucks head into the clash with The Glovers in great form, knowing victory would leave them two games from a final at Wembley Stadium.

The team's good form on the pitch alongside Wilkin's conscious effort to recruit players who are keen to form good relationships with supporters means the SEAH Stadium is a positive and enjoyable place to be at the moment, and ahead of their biggest game since last season's Southern Central Premier play-off final the Telford boss admitted that players and staff need to be on top of their game tomorrow afternoon.

AFC Telford United's Jamie Meddows celebrates his goal against King's Lynn with Remi Walker. Pic: Kieren Griffin

"There are a lot of tough games to play and there are a lot of big hitters still left in the FA Trophy, but we want to be involved in those big games," Wilkin said. "The bigger the game, the bigger the atmosphere and the occasion, the better for everybody.

"We want to try and bring as many big games as we can to the SEAH Stadium and to our fans so we can all enjoy it.

"That's what we're in it for, to enjoy our football and be as successful as we can and competitive as we can along the way, and we're making steps towards being exactly that.

"The Altrincham game was a tremendous occasion and considering the position that we found ourselves in the lads were brilliant and the crowd were amazing.

"They kept backing us and lifting us at a really difficult time, and to carry us to victory in the dramatic way that it all unfolded is something everyone at the club deserve a tremendous amount of credit for, and we'll need to be together as one again on Saturday."

Kevin Wilkin celebrated a 2-1 victory over King's Lynn Town on Saturday. Pic: Kieran Stoddart

Opponents Yeovil currently sit in 14th in the National League with 31 points from 27 games, and only just squeezed past step three side Alvechurch to set up the tie with Telford.

After a run of four points from five league games Billy Rowley's side may not have the confidence to match Telford's, but Wilkin insisted his side will not take anything for granted against higher-league opposition.

"They're a capable side, there's no doubt about it, and they'll certainly ask a lot of questions," he said. "We've got to be right on the money like we were in spells of the Altrincham game, and Yeovil are another side who have had a managerial change and would expect to be a bit further up their division.

"They're another example of how tough non-league is, that a club the size of Yeovil are finding it as tough and competitive as anybody.

"It's a tough game for us. They've got good players and we've got to be at our best to come through games like this."