AFC Telford United preview: Fully-focused Bucks vow to ignore FA Trophy distraction ahead of Merthyr Town trip

The Bucks had to wait 17 days for their first game of the year, but with three wins in the 10 days since then Kevin Wilkin's side could not have hoped for a better start to 2026, with their play-off and FA Trophy hopes still very much alive.

They face their toughest test of the year so far tonight though against title-chasing opposition, and with Saturday's FA Trophy fifth round tie with Yeovil Town looming the Telford boss was quizzed on whether the squad are prioritising their cup run over league form.

AFC Telford United's Jamie Meddows celebrates his goal against King's Lynn with Remi Walker. Pic: Kieren Griffin

"No, that's not a discussion," Wilkin asserted. "The lads understand that Saturday will come along soon enough, and if we can pick up some more good results over the next few weeks there's a real chance that we could make the play-offs.

"We've got to keep putting points on the board and we're always looking at things one game at a time.

"There are always different challenges to face and we have to be flexible, and Tuesday will be no different.

"It's another away game and it's on a 3g surface that is a little bit different to what we've faced over the last few games, but you've got to be able to adapt yourself and get on with the job in hand to hopefully keep our run going."

Matty Stenson, centre, celebrates after scoring for AF Telford United Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography

The Martyrs have impressed on their debut campaign at Step 2 and currently sit in 3rd on 56 points from 28 games.

Boss Paul Michael has largely stuck with the same squad that not only earned Merthyr promotion from the Southern League Premier Division South last term, but also recorded a 32-game unbeaten run along the way.

The most notable summer addition was Lewys Twamley, who left for Yeovil Town in January 2025 but returned to Penydarren Park in July.

Twamley is one of Town’s key men and has become even more important since the Martyrs’ star man, 25-goal Ricardo Rees, joined Forest Green Rovers earlier this month.

Rees netted all four goals in the reverse fixture, which Telford lost 4-2, but despite his departure Wilkin is still aware of the threats the Welsh side possess.

Adan George got one back for AFC Telford during their 4-2 defeat to Merthyr Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"They've still maintained pretty strong form in his absence," Wilkin said. "Fair play to the lad, he's moved on to a better level which you would have expected given his performances this season.

"Clearly there's a whole lot more to them than just that one lad and we know we're going to be in for a challenge.

"It'll be a different game on a different day on a different surface, but hopefully we have learned and improved from our last encounter with them."

Telford will be without top-scorer Matty Stenson, who serves his one-match suspension for his red card at Hornchurch last week.

Adan George, Stenson's obvious deputy, is still injured, leaving Shrewsbury Town-loanee Ricardo Dinanga as the obvious candidate to lead the line.