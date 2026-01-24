Kevin Wilkin 'delighted' as AFC Telford United midfielder nets first goals for the club

The South African midfielder has become a fans favourite at the SEAH Stadium following his arrival in the summer, and capped off a number of all-action displays with his first goals for the club in last weekend's 8-0 win at Curzon Ashton.

And having forged a strong midfield partnership alongside Alex Fletcher and Remi Walker, Wilkin is glad the 26-year-old was able to win some plaudits for his goals in Greater Manchester last week.

Khanya Leshabela (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"He's had some really impressive performances this season prior to the Curzon game, and it's good he was able to crown another one with a couple of goals there," Wilkin said. "He was a real driving force from midfield, and the work he does alongside Remi and Fletch doesn't go unnoticed.

"The balance that those three have found between themselves is really pleasing. There's a bit of all sorts going on there between them and they complement each other really well.

"I'm delighted for Khanya, he's enjoying his football here and has been a big player for us, as I'm sure he will be moving forward."

Positivity around the club appears to be high, demonstrated in a photo taken after one of Leshabela's goals at Curzon Ashton that shows a number of Telford players in good spirits.

Telford players celebrate their victory at Curzon Ashton - Kieran Stoddart

"I think that picture gives an indication that the lads are enjoying their football, they love working hard for one another and they love winning games," Wilkin added. "They've got each other's backs and they're working hard together, and I think it's probably quite evident in that picture.

"They know how hard Khanya works for the team and they know what a big player he is for us, and it's nice that he was able to get a goal or two and win some plaudits."