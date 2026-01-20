AFC Telford United preview: Bucks look to back up 8-0 triumph with FA Trophy trip to Hornchurch

The Bucks remarkably hit Curzon Ashton for eight in the National League North on Saturday in their first fixture of 2026.

Kevin Wilkin will be looking to make it third time lucky in the twice-postponed fourth round tie at Hornchurch - with a trip to National League side Yeovil Town awaiting the winners.

'We'll enjoy it and quickly look forward to Tuesday'

"That was more us, that was more of what we've shown for most of the season, and I’m delighted for the lads," boss Wilkin said.

"They work really, really hard. The people around me put in a lot of effort, and it's nice when you can share in comfortable results like that. We'll enjoy it and quickly look forward to Tuesday.