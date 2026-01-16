'It should give everyone great belief' - Kevin Wilkin highlights strength of non-league after FA Cup giant killing

The Silkmen shocked the world when they dumped Premier League side and current cup holders Crystal Palace out of the competition in the third round at Moss Rose last weekend.

Just two months ago John Rooney's side had played host to Telford, with the Bucks leaving Cheshire with a 1-1 draw courtesy of Remi Walker's first-half strike.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"Our lads could look at that and draw a little line through it and think 'we went there and managed to get a draw," Wilkin laughed. "There is the tendency to think about it that way and look, Macclesfield have done something that is absolutely fantastic and just goes to show what you can achieve if you apply yourself in the right way.

"When you look at how the Macclesfield players apply themselves on the day they were right up for it, and there was a lot of belief in their group that they could pull off an upset.

"They showed a lot of strong physical attributes and technical attributes, and it appeared that they had a lot more desire on the day than some of the Crystal Palace players, which you'd find yourself struggling to say but that's how it appeared.

"Great credit to them, they thoroughly deserved it on the day and it just emphasises that by doing the right things, being consistent and believing in what you are that you can compete at any level.

"When you look at the millions of pounds that the Premiership has, the fact that you can compete on a given day should give everybody great belief.

"It's what the FA Cup is all about, it's about David overcoming Goliath and that's why it's such a fantastic competition, so it was great to see Macclesfield carrying the flag for non-league football.